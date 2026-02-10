News
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

US-Canada bridge opening threatened as Trump issues stern warning

Trump threatens to block opening of New Detroit-Canada bridge over 'unfair' trade practices

  • By Bushra Saleem
US-Canada bridge opening threatened as Trump issues stern warning
US-Canada bridge opening threatened as Trump issues stern warning  

President Donald Trump threatened to stop the opening of a new bridge between the United States and Canada, in a fresh salvo against the country he has suggested should become the 51st US state.

Accrding to France24, Trump on Monday, February 9, said the United States should own "at least half" of the still under-construction Gordie Howe International Bridge that links the Canadian province of Ontario with the US state of Michigan.

Work on the $4.7-billion bridge, named after the late Canadian-born National Hockey League great Gordie Howe, started in 2018 and it is due to open later this year.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve. We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The 79-year-old Republican complained that Canada owned both sides of the bridge and used "virtually" no US products to build it.

As per a factsheet issued by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the bridge was financed entirely by Canada and will be jointly owned by the governments of Canada and the state of Michigan.

"And now, on top of everything else, Prime Minister (Mark) Carney wants to make a deal with China – which will eat Canada alive. We'll just get the leftovers! I don't think so," Trump added.

Washington threatened to slap 100 percent tariffs on Canada after Carney visited Beijing last month and sealed a preliminary trade deal with China.

Epstein files fallout: Labour MPs demand resignation from Keir Starmer
Epstein files fallout: Labour MPs demand resignation from Keir Starmer
Ghislaine Maxwell invokes fifth amendment, refuses to answer in Epstein probe
Ghislaine Maxwell invokes fifth amendment, refuses to answer in Epstein probe
Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues
Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues
Ferrari Luce: First fully electric sports car unveiled in teaser images
Ferrari Luce: First fully electric sports car unveiled in teaser images
What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know
What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know
What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?
What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?
Japanese market soars as Sanae Takaichi claims historic election victory
Japanese market soars as Sanae Takaichi claims historic election victory
Obama congratulates Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 'special' post
Obama congratulates Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 'special' post
Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'
Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'
Morgan McSweeney resigns as Starmer's chief of staff over Mandelson controversy
Morgan McSweeney resigns as Starmer's chief of staff over Mandelson controversy
Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election
Japan's ruling party expected to secure strong victory in snap election
Dalai Lama's office speaks out after name surfaces in Epstein files
Dalai Lama's office speaks out after name surfaces in Epstein files

Popular News

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
19 minutes ago
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew

Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew
2 hours ago
Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’

Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’
3 hours ago