News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Prince William explores Saudi Arabia's energy future on day two of his visit

The future monarch makes meaningful visit to Saudi Arabia's energy sector during his first official visit to Saudi Arabia

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William explores Saudi Arabias energy future on day two of his visit
Prince William explores Saudi Arabia's energy future on day two of his visit  

Prince William has stepped into Saudi Arabia's energy future on day two of his official state visit. 

On Tuesday, February 10th, the official joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a carousel of exclusive photos of the future King as he visited the Sports Boulevard in Riyadh.

During his prestigious visit, the next heir to the British throne also explored how renewable energy infrastructure, environmental design and public art are creating a greener, more livable urban environment.

"A walk along Sports Boulevard in Riyadh to see how renewable energy infrastructure, environmental design and public art are creating a greener, more livable urban environment, weaving sports and community into the heart of the city," the Kensington Palace stated in the caption.

They continued, "From gardens to cycle paths, great to see urban regeneration that seeks to support wellbeing and connection." 

This update came shortly after Prince William officially met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during His Royal Highness' first visit to Saudi Arabia.

Kate Middleton's husband, with whom she tied the knot in 2011, touched down in Saudi Arabia on Monday, February 9, as part of a three-day visit.

Prince William will also take part in engagements focused on the country’s economic reforms, cultural initiatives and environmental programmes, his office Kensington Palace said on Monday.  

Princess Eugenie seen for the first time after King Charles publicly supports Andrew probe
Princess Eugenie seen for the first time after King Charles publicly supports Andrew probe
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew
Buckingham Palace drops King Charles new video after major step against Andrew
Buckingham Palace drops King Charles new video after major step against Andrew
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrew's investigation
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrew's investigation
King Charles agrees to support UK police in investigating against Andrew in bombshell statement
King Charles agrees to support UK police in investigating against Andrew in bombshell statement
Andrew hit with first legal action for leaking UK's confidential info
Andrew hit with first legal action for leaking UK's confidential info
King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report
King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report
Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein
Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first official statement to address Epstein files
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first official statement to address Epstein files
Meghan Markle silences haters with special video amid LA appearance backlash
Meghan Markle silences haters with special video amid LA appearance backlash
Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy
Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy
King Charles' quiet strategy to cope Andrew’s new Epstein fallout revealed
King Charles' quiet strategy to cope Andrew’s new Epstein fallout revealed

Popular News

UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country

UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country
17 minutes ago
Doechii sparks buzz with subtle Instagram update about her personal life

Doechii sparks buzz with subtle Instagram update about her personal life
27 minutes ago
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
2 hours ago