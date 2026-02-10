News
UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country

Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout 2026 in the UK

Relentless rainfall has triggered widespread flooding across parts of the UK with more flood warnings being issued.

Rain has left hundred of homes submerged and is putting more properties at risk as water levels continue to rise.

As per Sky News, the Environment Agency (EA) has issued 101 flood warnings across England, alongside two in Scotland.

In addition to more serious flood warnings, authorities have issued 178 flood alerts across the UK.

Of these, 169 are in England, five in Wales and four in Scotland.

Meanwhile, meteorologists also warned that heavy rain is expected to continue throughout 2026.

Steven Keates, deputy chief forecaster with the Met Office, said, "In the near term, the unsettled theme is expected to continue, with further showers or longer spells of rain for most."

He added, "We are likely to see the transition from wet and windy weather to colder, more settled conditions towards the end of the week, with Saturday looking a fine day for many."

Many parts of the UK had already experienced unusually heavy rainfall in January with 26 weather stations recording the highest rainfall ever in that month.

Northern Ireland, in particular had its wettest January in 149 years.

Additionally, a yellow weather warning for rain remains in effect for parts of eastern Scotland throughout Tuesday.

