News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy

Bondi Beach tragedy was described as Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in almost three decade

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy
Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy

Ahmed AI Ahmed who became famous worldwide after bravely disarming a gunman during the Bondi Beach terror attack is now slowly return to normal life.

On December 14, Ahmed confronted the attacker, Sajid Akram was shot five times, sustaining serious injuries to his shoulder and hand.

His bravery gained huge global attention and people around the world donated over $2.5, to support him.

Despite becoming a multi-millionaire from the donations, Ahmed is now planning to reopen his tobacco and gift shop Cigara in Sutherland near Sydney, following reports that suggested he was going to sell it, according to MailUK.

Ahmed, who has been running his shop since 2021 said on Tuesday, February 10, "Doctors sent electric shocks through it again and again. Even at 100 mA, I felt nothing."

He added, "This phase is hard, but it is temporary. Healing takes time, and I am ready to fight for it. I ask everyone reading this to keep me in your prayers."

Over 1,000 people were at Bondi Beach to celebrate Hanukkah, which was mean to be a fun, family-friendly event with music, games and entertainment, when the shooting occurred which claimed at least 15 lives and leave dozens of people injured.

The attack was described as Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in almost three decade.

UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country
UK weather alert: 101 flood warning issued across country
US-Canada bridge opening threatened as Trump issues stern warning
US-Canada bridge opening threatened as Trump issues stern warning
Epstein files fallout: Labour MPs demand resignation from Keir Starmer
Epstein files fallout: Labour MPs demand resignation from Keir Starmer
Ghislaine Maxwell invokes fifth amendment, refuses to answer in Epstein probe
Ghislaine Maxwell invokes fifth amendment, refuses to answer in Epstein probe
Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues
Savannah Guthrie shares desperate plea as search for missing mother continues
Ferrari Luce: First fully electric sports car unveiled in teaser images
Ferrari Luce: First fully electric sports car unveiled in teaser images
What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know
What's open on President Day 2026? Here's everything you need to know
What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?
What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?
Japanese market soars as Sanae Takaichi claims historic election victory
Japanese market soars as Sanae Takaichi claims historic election victory
Obama congratulates Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 'special' post
Obama congratulates Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in 'special' post
Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'
Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'
Morgan McSweeney resigns as Starmer's chief of staff over Mandelson controversy
Morgan McSweeney resigns as Starmer's chief of staff over Mandelson controversy

Popular News

Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by 'Wrapped' campaign

Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by 'Wrapped' campaign
53 minutes ago
What is Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

What is Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

an hour ago
Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy

Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy

2 hours ago