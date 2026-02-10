News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by 'Wrapped' campaign

Spotify is now aiming to hit 759 million users, and 293 million paying subscribers in the ongoing quarter

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by Wrapped campaign
Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by 'Wrapped' campaign

In a historic development, Spotify has successfully hit a record of 751M monthly users, driven by its year-end “Wrapped” campaign that rounds up stats and listening highlights for users, and new features on its free tier.

The Swedish music streaming giant stated that it saw a significant growth of 38 million users in the last quarter, marking an 11% increase from a year earlier.

Among the increased rate, paying subscribers rose by 10% to 290 million in the quarter.

As per the company, “Wrapped” campaign resulted in over 300 million engaged users and 630 million shares on social media in 56 languages.

The phenomenal surge comes as Spotify’s new co-CEOs Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström replaced Daniel Ek.

Following the release of a music streaming pure-play, Spotify has diversified its remit to include podcasts, audiobooks, and even physical bookstores.

It released music videos within the app and video podcasts, and has doubled down on its retention strategy by bringing a range of interesting features such as group chats and letting users share what they’re listening to, and other features that captivated user’s attention.

Profitability has remained a major focus for the company in recent years, and it has even tried to accomplish it by raising subscription prices across Europe and the US.

Moreover, the company integrated some advanced features to its free, ad-supported tier to garner significant attention from rivals, including Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

Currently, Spotify is now aiming to hit 759 million users, and 293 million paying subscribers in the ongoing quarter.

Discord announces age verification feature for improved security
Discord announces age verification feature for improved security
ChatGPT introduces ads for Free and Go subscription tiers users
ChatGPT introduces ads for Free and Go subscription tiers users
WhatsApp Web to bring voice and video calls feature
WhatsApp Web to bring voice and video calls feature
WhatsApp users are at huge risk of hackers: Change these settings immediately
WhatsApp users are at huge risk of hackers: Change these settings immediately
Elon Musk puts back Mars mission for ‘self-growing city on Moon’
Elon Musk puts back Mars mission for ‘self-growing city on Moon’
Apple to relaunch iPad and iPad Air soon without THESE updates
Apple to relaunch iPad and iPad Air soon without THESE updates
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy
WhatsApp to prepare custom audience lists for Status Privacy
ChatGPT caricature viral trend: Try these prompts to create animated portraits
ChatGPT caricature viral trend: Try these prompts to create animated portraits
Apple to allow you use ChatGPT from CarPlay: Report
Apple to allow you use ChatGPT from CarPlay: Report
WhatsApp to release Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature for improved privacy
WhatsApp to release Instagram-like 'Close Friends' feature for improved privacy
Spotify’s rolls out new feature to let you explore story behind your favourite song
Spotify’s rolls out new feature to let you explore story behind your favourite song
OpenAI unveils new agentic coding model GPT-5.3 Codex
OpenAI unveils new agentic coding model GPT-5.3 Codex

Popular News

Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by 'Wrapped' campaign

Spotify successfully hits 751M monthly users, driven by 'Wrapped' campaign
53 minutes ago
What is Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

What is Pulmonary Embolism? Symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

an hour ago
Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy

Bondi Beach hero, Ahmed AI Ahmed set to return to normal life after tragedy

2 hours ago