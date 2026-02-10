News
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

Prince William enjoys Saudi Arabia's eSports scene after Epstein question

The Prince of Wales was asked about his disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, during his Saudi Arabia trip

Prince William joined HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud for a gaming tournament in Saudi Arabia after a question about Jeffrey Epstein was thrown at him.

During his Saudi Arabia trip, William played Rocket League and looked quite focused on the screen in the clicks shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account on Tuesday, February 10.

He visited Boulevard City in Riyadh, hosted by the Saudi E-Sports Federation's chairman, which is hosting an E-Sports tournament.

The Prince of Wales learnt about Saudi Arabia's gaming ecosystem and met players from two of the nation's most popular professional teams, Team Falcons and Twisted Minds.


"Meeting HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, President of the Saudi eSports Federation, and leaders from the eSports sector to learn how gaming is becoming a major industry and career pathway in the Kingdom," the caption of the Instagram post read.

The social media update was shared after Prince William was asked about the Royal Family's efforts in dealing with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

While he was attending a training session for girls' football in the Kingdom, a journalist called out the prince, noting, "Sir, to what extent the Royal Family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein scandal?"

The question was not addressed by the British royal, and it remains unclear if Williams heard the question as the journalist shouted from quite a distance.

