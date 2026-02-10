News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs started dating in late 2024 and welcomed their baby boy in November 2025

  • By Salima Bhutto
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship is currently in jeopardy as the couple is reportedly experiencing difficulties in their relationship.

The couple has sparked separation of rumours, several months after the birth of their child, as per the The Mirror US.

The couple recently unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Moreover, when the 33-year-old rapper attended this weekend's Super Bowl to support her 32-year-old NFL star boyfriend, who took to the field with the New England Patriots.

He was asked by reporters in an interaction whether he would buy an engagement ring for Cardi if he won a Super Bowl ring, to which he quipped, "It's on the agenda, maybe. Right? I gotta get mine first, though."

The tension has escalated further after a few sources dished out that the footballer was “caught sneaking his girl bestfriend into his hotel room not even an hour after he lost the superbowl.”

Neither, the rapper nor athlete has addressed the split rumours.

The news of the two going separating ways comes months after they welcomed a baby together.

The WAP rapper and the athlete began relations in late 2024 with the couple making it public in May 2025.

They welcomed a baby boy together in November 2025.

Before Diggs, Cardi B was married to rapper Offset, with whom she shares three children.

Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider
Will Smith's unresolved anger exposed in bombshell claims by insider
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level after Super Bowl outing
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout
Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively's 'emotional openness blurred lines' before fallout
Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback
Aamir Khan announces Preity Zinta's much-awaited grand comeback
Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files
Andrew to Michael Jackson: Top 10 A-listers appears in horrific Epstein files
Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'
Margot Robbie recalls mystery actor’s offensive gift: 'Eat less'
Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’
Marc Anthony calls Beckham family feud rumors ‘hardly the truth’
Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'
Chappell Roan drops bombshell over moral values: 'I refuse to passively stand by means'
Bad Bunny makes shocking decision hours after Super Bowl LX halftime show
Bad Bunny makes shocking decision hours after Super Bowl LX halftime show
Catherine O'Hara's cause of death unveiled 10 days after passing
Catherine O'Hara's cause of death unveiled 10 days after passing
Jacob Elordi gets cozy with Sydney Sweeney after flirting with Margot Robbie
Jacob Elordi gets cozy with Sydney Sweeney after flirting with Margot Robbie
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s Super Bowl outing sparks meme frenzy
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s Super Bowl outing sparks meme frenzy

Popular News

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival
20 minutes ago
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew

Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew
2 hours ago
Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’

Karan Johar applauds Rani Mukerji for ‘Mardaani 3’ success: ‘Impeccable craft’
3 hours ago