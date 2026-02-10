Cardi B, Stefon Diggs spark split buzz months after baby arrival

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ relationship is currently in jeopardy as the couple is reportedly experiencing difficulties in their relationship.
The couple has sparked separation of rumours, several months after the birth of their child, as per the The Mirror US.
The couple recently unfollowed one another on Instagram.
Moreover, when the 33-year-old rapper attended this weekend's Super Bowl to support her 32-year-old NFL star boyfriend, who took to the field with the New England Patriots.
He was asked by reporters in an interaction whether he would buy an engagement ring for Cardi if he won a Super Bowl ring, to which he quipped, "It's on the agenda, maybe. Right? I gotta get mine first, though."
The tension has escalated further after a few sources dished out that the footballer was “caught sneaking his girl bestfriend into his hotel room not even an hour after he lost the superbowl.”
Neither, the rapper nor athlete has addressed the split rumours.
The news of the two going separating ways comes months after they welcomed a baby together.
The WAP rapper and the athlete began relations in late 2024 with the couple making it public in May 2025.
They welcomed a baby boy together in November 2025.
Before Diggs, Cardi B was married to rapper Offset, with whom she shares three children.