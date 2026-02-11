News
Royal

Sarah Ferguson plots new plan after King Charles' move on Andrew probe

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly charting a fresh course for her future following King Charles’ latest move in the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Andrew.

As per Dailymail, a source shared that the former Duchess of York is reportedly eyeing an astonishing comeback while spending time in the UAE, confiding in friends that she is eager to return to work and boost her finances.

The reports revealed that Sarah Ferguson “gets her head together,” having recently spent a few days with friends in the French Alps before moving on to the United Arab Emirates.

Ferguson has been joined by her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, who traveled to Doha for an art fair as part of her role with gallery Hauser & Wirth.

The sources also revealed that she has openly told friends, “I need to get back to work. I need money.”

This update from Sarah Ferguson came after an official statement from Buckingham Palace was released offering King Charles support to UK police if investigation against Andrew begins.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," read the statement.

Palace stated, "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," it mentioned.

