News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis

King Charles releases emotional letter to mark special milestone

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis

King Charles extended his "warmest greetings" in emotional letter after skipping milestone celebrations.

The 77-year-old monarch penned a letter for the Tokelauan community as they mark the 100th anniversary of Tokelau's ties with New Zealand.

"To the people of Tokelau, Malo Ni! My wife and I have such fond and lasting memories of meeting members of the Tokelauan community during our visits to New Zealand, and so it gives me great pleasure to extend my warmest greetings to you on the very special occasion of the 100th anniversary of Tokelau's unique relationship with New Zealand," Charles wrote.

He continued, "The flag of Tokelau depicts a canoe under full sail, voyaging towards the stars of the Southern Cross; stars which have helped Tokelauans navigate the Pacific waters for centuries."

"On this milestone anniversary, I hope that all Tokelauans can take pride in their nation's voyage over the past 100 years and your many achievements in that time," added the father of Prince William and Harry.

The cancer-stricken monarch further noted, "The Tokelauan voice is vital on the global stage, reminding the world of the urgency with which we must all act to ensure that the rich natural beauty and vibrant cultural heritage not only of your nation, but also of so many small island states around the world, continue to thrive in the years to come."

Before concluding his letter, Charles expressed his disappointment for not being able to attend the celebratory event.

"Although, sadly, I am unable to join you in person as you embrace this opportunity to reflect on the past and look towards the future, I particularly wanted to send you my very best wishes for your celebrations.CHARLES R," he noted.

This update came amid the ongoing turmoil for the royal family caused because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties with the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson plots new plan after King Charles’ move on Andrew probe
Sarah Ferguson plots new plan after King Charles’ move on Andrew probe
Prince William enjoys Saudi Arabia's eSports scene after Epstein question
Prince William enjoys Saudi Arabia's eSports scene after Epstein question
Prince William explores Saudi Arabia's energy future on day two of his visit
Prince William explores Saudi Arabia's energy future on day two of his visit
Princess Eugenie seen for the first time after King Charles publicly supports Andrew probe
Princess Eugenie seen for the first time after King Charles publicly supports Andrew probe
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew
Buckingham Palace drops King Charles new video after major step against Andrew
Buckingham Palace drops King Charles new video after major step against Andrew
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrew's investigation
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles decision for Andrew's investigation
King Charles agrees to support UK police in investigating against Andrew in bombshell statement
King Charles agrees to support UK police in investigating against Andrew in bombshell statement
Andrew hit with first legal action for leaking UK's confidential info
Andrew hit with first legal action for leaking UK's confidential info
King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report
King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report
Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein
Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first official statement to address Epstein files
Prince William, Kate Middleton release first official statement to address Epstein files

Popular News

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
22 minutes ago
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash

Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
an hour ago
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling

Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
3 hours ago