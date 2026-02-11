King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis

King Charles extended his "warmest greetings" in emotional letter after skipping milestone celebrations.
The 77-year-old monarch penned a letter for the Tokelauan community as they mark the 100th anniversary of Tokelau's ties with New Zealand.
"To the people of Tokelau, Malo Ni! My wife and I have such fond and lasting memories of meeting members of the Tokelauan community during our visits to New Zealand, and so it gives me great pleasure to extend my warmest greetings to you on the very special occasion of the 100th anniversary of Tokelau's unique relationship with New Zealand," Charles wrote.
He continued, "The flag of Tokelau depicts a canoe under full sail, voyaging towards the stars of the Southern Cross; stars which have helped Tokelauans navigate the Pacific waters for centuries."
"On this milestone anniversary, I hope that all Tokelauans can take pride in their nation's voyage over the past 100 years and your many achievements in that time," added the father of Prince William and Harry.
The cancer-stricken monarch further noted, "The Tokelauan voice is vital on the global stage, reminding the world of the urgency with which we must all act to ensure that the rich natural beauty and vibrant cultural heritage not only of your nation, but also of so many small island states around the world, continue to thrive in the years to come."
Before concluding his letter, Charles expressed his disappointment for not being able to attend the celebratory event.
"Although, sadly, I am unable to join you in person as you embrace this opportunity to reflect on the past and look towards the future, I particularly wanted to send you my very best wishes for your celebrations.CHARLES R," he noted.
This update came amid the ongoing turmoil for the royal family caused because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ties with the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.