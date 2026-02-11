Cardi B shares first post amid Stefon Diggs split rumours: ‘took that energy back’

News
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' rumoured breakup has been making rounds on social media

Cardi B posts for the first time after her rumoured split with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, with whom she welcomed a baby in November 2025.

In her Instagram post, which she uploaded on Wednesday, February 11, the 33-year-old rapper posted a video of her from the Super Bowl halftime.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, captioned the post, “We had a time at the game, honey!”

The WAP hitmaker then added, “Then we took that energy back to the Airbnb for a whole photoshoot Thank you @airbnb for always setting up me and the team up with the best stays while we’re on the road!”

Her post comes a day after she sparked split rumours with her NFL player boyfriend after the couple unfollowed each other on social media.

A source, in this regard, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday that the duo “recently broke up” and might get back together.

“This could just be for right now,” the source dished out, adding that the Up musician is focusing on her family “while figuring out their next steps.”

Neither representatives for the rapper nor football player has formally addressed or denied the speculations.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs confirmed their romance in May 2025 with a public appearance together and later in November, they announced the arrival of their baby boy. 

