  • By Javeria Ahmed
Rihanna sparks engagement rumors with A$AP Rocky after recent outing

Rihanna has sparked engagement speculation after being spotted out with A$AP Rocky, sporting a ring on her wedding finger that had fans buzzing.

On Tuesday, the Diamonds singer stepped out to fill her cart with groceries at a local supermarket in Los Angeles.

During the outing, she put an unmistakably glamorous figure in a fashion forward black sleeveless turtleneck top.

Her flowing tunic, accented with peekaboo slits, was styled with matching pants and a bold pair of Saint Laurent sunglasses.

For her hair do, she opted to tie her dark hair tight ponytail and the Barbados-born Fenty Beauty tycoon accentuated her luminous complexion with makeup.

Along with the ring, her accessories during her grocery run included a black leather handbag that matched her glinting boots.

Rihanna’s latest outing reignited engagement speculation, as she was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

Notably, the Work Work Work crooner has been involved with A$AP Rocky since 2020, and the couple share three children, sons RZA, three, and Riot, two, and daughter Rocki, nearly five months.

They welcomed their third baby, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, on Thursday, September 13, announcing the news via Instagram on Wednesday, September 24

Over the past year, engagement chatter has grown, driven by Rihanna referring to him as her “loving husband” and him calling her his “wife.”

