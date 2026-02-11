News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Jacob Elordi & more team up for pre-Oscars event

Emma Stone, Jacob Elordi and Timothée Chalamet were among the A-list stars who gathered for the annual pre-Oscars luncheon.

On Tuesday, the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards attended the star-studded pre-Oscars lunch for the annual class photo.

Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jessie Buckley, Michael B. Jordan, Amy Madigan, Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Chloé Zhao, Jacob Elordi, Rose Byrne, Yorgos Lanthimos, Wagner Moura, Kate Hudson, and more gathered at the Beverly Hilton.

Before posing for the annual snapshot, the attendees mixed and mingled with Academy Award recipients such as Steven Spielberg and Diane Warren at the festive gathering.

Michael B. Jordan, Wagner Moura, Rose Byrne, Renate Reinsve, Jacob Elordi, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku, and Teyana Taylor are among the first-time nominees in the acting categories

Stone marked a milestone moment in her career as she is the youngest person and the only woman to be nominated for acting and Best Picture for the same film twice, following her dual nods for Bugonia (2025) and Poor Things (2023). 

Timothée Chalamet became the youngest person at age 30 to receive nominations for both Best Actor and Best Picture in the same year for Marty Supreme.

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

