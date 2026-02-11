Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye

Royal Family has offered exciting glimpses into Queen Camilla's intimate celebration without King Charles.
On Tuesday, February 10, Her Majesty marked the 30th anniversary of The Amber Trust.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared photos featuring the Queen shaking hands with a smile while meeting with the performers and their families gathered at St. James Palace to celebrate the landmark event.
"Marking 30 years of The Amber Trust," read the caption alongside the Instagram post.
"The charity, of which The Queen is President, is the only national charity dedicated to supporting vision-impaired children in their musical development and education," it added.
It further revealed that the queen also enjoyed a "recital performed by members of The Amber Trust."
This came just hours after Charles emotional letter to mark the 100th anniversary of Tokelau's ties with New Zealand.
In his letter - the monarch, who faced heckling earlier this week over disgraced brother Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein controversy also expressed sadness over not being able to celebrate the milestone with the Tokelauan community.
"The Tokelauan voice is vital on the global stage, reminding the world of the urgency with which we must all act to ensure that the rich natural beauty and vibrant cultural heritage not only of your nation, but also of so many small island states around the world, continue to thrive in the years to come," wrote His Majesty.
"Although, sadly, I am unable to join you in person as you embrace this opportunity to reflect on the past and look towards the future, I particularly wanted to send you my very best wishes for your celebrations.CHARLES R," he added before concluding his letter.
Although, King Charles reason of skipping these celebrations is still unclear it can be assumed that he is avoiding the public eye to prevent any heckling incident.