5 must-have WhatsApp Business features to boost your small venture this festive season

Communication is the key element in making any business an empire or a brand.
The festive season is the ideal time for the businesses, especially for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), and messaging is the best way for people and businesses to get the things done.
From providing product details to finalising the purchase, the process could be done smoothly if there is good communication between the business owner, especially SMBs, and their customer.
Business owners should have to prepare themselves for rapidly changing business trends to meet the consumer demands.
So, here are ten must-have WhatsApp Business features to help SMBs in this festive season:
Build credibility with a business profile:
Customers now have more doubts due to increasing scams. They need fast reassurance, and a complete WhatsApp Business profile with your description, address, contact information and relevant details about your business instantly establishes credibility.
Welcome every customer with automatic greetings:
Don't let your rush hours and business chaos leave customers waiting for the response. An instant greeting message made customers feel valued and gave a sense of acknowledgement to their request even before you had a chance to reply.
You can enable automatic greeting messages by going to the Features tab, selecting Greeting messages, and turning on Send greetings. You can also edit the greeting as per your choice and business needs in the Message section.
SMBs can also choose who gets the greeting by selecting Recipients and setting it to send to all or specific customers.
Answer FAQs with quick replies:
Stop typing the same answer repeatedly for FAQs like "What's the price?" or "Delivery timeline". Create message shortcuts with quick replies to maintain lightning-fast response times, especially during the festive season.
Allow customers to see your festive special catalogue:
Display all your special items and festive special products directly in the chat. A clear, brief and visually appealing catalogue allows customers to shop and choose without leaving WhatsApp, leading to faster sales.
Make sure that your catalogue is well organised so that customers can easily find the required item and your offering without any hassle.
Attract customers with Click-to-WhatsApp Ads:
The goal of using WhatsApp Business is to generate more revenue nit only chats. So, utilize Ads that Click to WhatsApp to find high-potential customers from Facebook and Instagram.