Brooklyn Beckham sends positive message to brothers amid bitter family feud

Brooklyn Beckham seemingly has not moved on from brotherly bond amid the bitter family feud.
It was earlier claimed that the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham covered up his father’s tattoo, which was last seen in December 2025.
Now, it has been revealed by Daily Mail, the Brooklyn, despite the family feud, is still sporting his tattoo tribute to his estranged brothers Romeo and Cruz.
The 26-year-old chef’s tattoo for his brothers during an outing with wife Nicola Peltz and their family of dogs on Tuesday, February 11.
For the unversed, the Beckham brothers famously had the matching tattoos done back in 2023.
The news comes amid the news Brooklyn publicly cutting ties with his family in a lengthy social media post last month.
The eldest Beckham alleged that his parents were controlling, manipulative, and "endlessly" tried to ruin his relationship with his 31-year-old wife.
In a January 12 Instagram post, he also accused Victoria of canceling the design of Nicola’s wedding dress at the "eleventh hour".
He also accused his mother of "hijacking" their first dance by dancing inappropriately with him.
Brooklyn Beckham also claimed that Victoria and David Beckham and their team constantly leaked lies to the press to control their narrative, leaving him "no choice" but to speak out.