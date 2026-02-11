News
Zayn Malik drops insight on his roots ahead of ‘KONNAKOL’ release

Zayn Malik is teasing a bold new chapter in his career, dropping a major hint about his next solo era just days before the release of his highly anticipated album, KONNAKOL.

While conversing with the Call Her Daddy podcast, the One Direction alum disclosed what he’s proudest of ahead of his next solo era.

Malik said, "Honestly, the fact that people still give a shit. I'll be honest with you, like five solo albums now. I was just buzzing that, you know, I got to do a first one like after the band, like people seem to care, you know, some five records deep now.”

He went on to say, “So I guess I'm really proud of the progression and just the development and understanding of myself through my music.”

Upon asking about what he wanted fans to take from his new album, Malik responded, “I want them to get a bit more insight on, you know, maybe my culture and heritage and maybe even, you know, find a new word. I don't know if too many people are familiar with the word conical.”

To note, Zayn Malik's fifth studio album, titled KONNAKOL, is scheduled for release on April 17, 2026.

To support the release, he will embark on his first-ever solo headline arena and stadium tour starting in May 2026.

