Facebook brings set of AI-powered features for GenZ’s

  By Syeda Fazeelat
The latest upgrades include animated profile images, photo-restyling features for Memories and Stories

Facebook recently announced a comprehensive suite of advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-centric features, allowing users to express themselves in more playful ways.

The latest upgrades include animated profile images, photo-restyling features for Memories and Stories, and the capability to add animated backgrounds to text posts.

Meta aims to relate Facebook among the GenZ's on its flagship app, it’s likely bringing some new features that will provide a more personalized experience.

The recently introduced animated profile picture feature applies motion effects to static photos. To get impressive results, the Meta-owned app advises using a clear image of an individual facing the camera.

Furthermore, Facebook plans to integrate a set of more animation options throughout the year.

Moreover, Facebook has improved Stories with the release of the Restyle feature that uses Meta AI to reimagine the look of user-uploaded images.

Once a user uploads an image to Stories or selects a Memory to share, click Restyle and either enter a text-based prompt or select from preset themes, and more, and adjust it in your style.

Moreover, the platform has brought animated backgrounds, which are easily accessible by clicking on the new rainbow “A” icon, users can select from several animated scenes, aiming to boost visibility.

