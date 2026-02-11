South Korean star Jung Eun Woo passes away at 39 after uploading cryptic post  

Renowned South Korean star Jung Eun Woo has tragically passed away at the age of 39.
On February 11th, Herald Economy reported that the actor died in the morning hours, though the precise cause of his death remains unknown.
Jung’s sudden death news broke shortly after he uploaded a cryptic post on his social media, which left fans worried.
He had posted the photos of Hong Kong actor Leslie Cheung, British singer Amy Winehouse, and himself on Instagram.
In his post, he sadly wrote, "Missed, jealous, sorry."
The deceased actor’s funeral will take place on Friday, February 13th, as the funeral parlour has been set up at New Goryeo Hospital Funeral Hall, Special Room 2 in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, as confirmed by Hankyung.com and NewsPim.
As Jung Eun Woo’s death news went viral on social media, several fans poured in tributes while honouring the late South Korean actor.
One fan commented, "What?!...why did you die today? Why do you do this, bro... Why did you leave so soon, bro...? May his soul rest in peace."
"It was a signal, but no one noticed," another noted.
While a third said, "We offer our deepest condolences to the deceased."
For those unaware, Jung Eun Woo debuted in 2006 with KBS’ Rounding Off Season 3, and built a filmography through numerous works, Bride of the Sun and others.