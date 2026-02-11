Andrew police probe begins: UK lawyers refuse to give ‘step-by-step’ updates

King Charles' brother Andrew is seemingly inching closer to a potential detention by the UK police.
As per Reuters report on Tuesday, February 11, the lawmakers in the UK have been in close contact with the British police to investigate Andrew's links with late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Stephen Parkinson - the director of Public Prosecutions of England and Wales confirmed to the press that the Crown Prosecution Service had been in touch with the police forces Thames Valley Police and London's Metropolitan Police investing the former Prince and Mandelson, respectively.
"We are in close contact with the Met and Thames Valley Police, but we have not been asked for formal advice yet," Parkinson told the reporters.
He continued, "In complex and sensitive cases, the CPS and the police do work together and I am sure ... we will do so."
"But the position at the moment is that we made contact and we won't be giving step-by-step updates," added Parkison.
This update came just a day after an official statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Monday on behalf of Charles read, "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct."
The statement continued, "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."
"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," added the statement by King Charles III.