King Charles appears in public shortly after UK lawyer updates on Andrew probe

King Charles III has made first public appearance since offering full "support" to UK police in Andrew's investigation over Jeffrey Epstein ties.
On Wednesday, February 11, His Majesty was seen arriving at the Garrison Chapel in central London to mark the 20th anniversary of his charity, Turquoise Mountain.
As per the photos obtained by Hello! Charles was waving to the cameras as he moved up the stairs of the Garrison.
The King, 77, shook hands with Rory Stewart on the steps outside the chapel.
Their Majesties were welcomed by the charity’s President, Shoshana Stewart, and her husband, Founding Director Rory Stewart.
In a video shared on Royal Family and King's Foundation's official Instagram account, Charles and Camilla could be seen touring the "Craftsmanship and Community: 20 Years of Turquoise Mountain" exhibition.
Following the tour of the exhibition - which opens to the public on 12 February, the royalties met with the groups of artisans.
This outing of King Charles III and Queen Camilla marked first public outing since Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Monday, after Andrew was mentioned Jeffrey Epstein’s million pages of report which was released by the United States of America’s Justice Department w few weeks ago.
After the bombshell report, the 77-year-old British monarch, who already cut ties with his younger brother by stripping off his princely and duke title in October last year, has issued statement, ensuring to corporate with Themes Valley police in probe against the disgraced royal member.