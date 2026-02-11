News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Cruz Beckham extends olive branch to estranged Brooklyn with nostalgic snap

Brooklyn Beckham and his family have been estranged since last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Cruz Beckham extends olive branch to estranged Brooklyn with nostalgic snap
Cruz Beckham extends olive branch to estranged Brooklyn with nostalgic snap  

Cruz Beckham has earned praise online for bringing peace between his estranged brother, Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. 

The 20-year-old aspiring British singer has reportedly reached out to his eldest brother despite his public accusations against their mum.

On Wednesday, February 11, Cruz turned to his Instagram account to release a heartwarming picture, featuring himself and his two brothers, Brooklyn and Romeo.

The caption-less carousel of images garnered Victoria’s attention, as she dropped four red hearts in the comments section.

Notably, this gesture appears to be offering an olive branch as he uploaded a childhood snap, which also warmed fans’ hearts.

One fan encouraged Brooklyn in the comment section to let go of things with his mother, stating, "Come on, Brooklyn!"

"Damn, Brooklyn. Your fam loves you," another chimed in.

While a third hails Cruz for putting in efforts to bring peace between his brother and his family, "Cruz bringing the fam back together."

This update came weeks after Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of ruining his wedding ceremony with his wife, Nicola Peltz. 

At the time, he broke the internet with his bombshell statement in which he clearly stated that he "does not want to reconcile with his family." 

However, it is unclear whether he will stick to his statement after his younger brother, Cruz Beckham, offered an olive branch. 

South Korean star Jung Eun Woo passes away at 39 after uploading cryptic post
South Korean star Jung Eun Woo passes away at 39 after uploading cryptic post
Zayn Malik drops insight on his roots ahead of ‘KONNAKOL’ release
Zayn Malik drops insight on his roots ahead of ‘KONNAKOL’ release
Brooklyn Beckham sends positive message to brothers amid bitter family feud
Brooklyn Beckham sends positive message to brothers amid bitter family feud
Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Jacob Elordi & more team up for pre-Oscars event
Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Jacob Elordi & more team up for pre-Oscars event
Rihanna sparks engagement rumors with A$AP Rocky after recent outing
Rihanna sparks engagement rumors with A$AP Rocky after recent outing
Cardi B shares first post amid Stefon Diggs split rumours: ‘took that energy back’
Cardi B shares first post amid Stefon Diggs split rumours: ‘took that energy back’
Nick Jonas opens up on turning pop hit into soulful Gospel performance
Nick Jonas opens up on turning pop hit into soulful Gospel performance
Kanye West suffers major setback after Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton confirm romance
Kanye West suffers major setback after Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton confirm romance
'Mummy 4' starring Brendan Fraser gets official release date
'Mummy 4' starring Brendan Fraser gets official release date
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role
Michael Jackson nephew makes emotional confession on playing late icon's role
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
Kurt Cobain's death mystery resurfaces as report questions suicide ruling
Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights
Britney Spears makes bombshell decision regarding her music rights

Popular News

NHS urges hospital staff to stop discouraging first cousin marriage

NHS urges hospital staff to stop discouraging first cousin marriage
an hour ago
Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham head coach after eight months

Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham head coach after eight months
an hour ago
Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause

Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause
4 hours ago