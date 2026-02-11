Cruz Beckham extends olive branch to estranged Brooklyn with nostalgic snap  

Cruz Beckham has earned praise online for bringing peace between his estranged brother, Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
The 20-year-old aspiring British singer has reportedly reached out to his eldest brother despite his public accusations against their mum.
On Wednesday, February 11, Cruz turned to his Instagram account to release a heartwarming picture, featuring himself and his two brothers, Brooklyn and Romeo.
The caption-less carousel of images garnered Victoria’s attention, as she dropped four red hearts in the comments section.
Notably, this gesture appears to be offering an olive branch as he uploaded a childhood snap, which also warmed fans’ hearts.
One fan encouraged Brooklyn in the comment section to let go of things with his mother, stating, "Come on, Brooklyn!"
"Damn, Brooklyn. Your fam loves you," another chimed in.
While a third hails Cruz for putting in efforts to bring peace between his brother and his family, "Cruz bringing the fam back together."
This update came weeks after Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of ruining his wedding ceremony with his wife, Nicola Peltz.
At the time, he broke the internet with his bombshell statement in which he clearly stated that he "does not want to reconcile with his family."
However, it is unclear whether he will stick to his statement after his younger brother, Cruz Beckham, offered an olive branch.