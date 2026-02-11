King Charles reacts to deadly Canada school shooting in emotional note

King Charles has shared a sombre message after the deadly shooting at a school in British Columbia, Canada, that has claimed at least 10 lives.
"My wife and I were profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the most dreadful attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia. We can only express our deepest possible sympathy to the families who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their loved ones and those still awaiting news from hospital," King Charles' message read.
"In a such a closely connected town, every child's name will be known and every family will be a neighbour. We can only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge and our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been so shattered by this senseless act of brutal violence."
Charles also expressed his gratitude towards the first responders, police and health care workers who gave their all during such a tragedy.
"In sending our most heartfelt condolences, my wife and I stand in solidarity with the people of Tumbler Ridge and all Canadians as they seek understanding, healing and strength," the king's statement concluded.
Tuesday's shooting has become Canada's deadliest school shooting in decades, and the alleged shooter was also found dead at the school with a self-inflicted injury.
Notably, there were two shooting incidents reported, as two people were found dead in a residence and another six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, with the death toll increasing during hospital transfer.