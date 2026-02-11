Prince William, Kate Middleton extend condolences after Canada’s school attack 

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have extended deep condolences after a mass shooting attack in Canada.
On Wednesday, February 11, the joint Instagram account of Prince and Princess of Wales issued a heartbreaking statement after the devastating tragedy, which took place in a town in northeastern British Columbia.
"We stand with all Canadians following this morning’s appalling tragedy. Our hearts are with the entire Tumbler Ridge community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by this devastating loss," the Kensington Palace stated in the caption.
They continued the message on behalf of the future King and Queen, writing, "We are so thankful for the courage shown by the students, staff, and emergency responders who acted with selflessness in the face of such violence. W &C."
This update came after Al-Jazeera reported that at least nine people were killed and 27 were injured in a mass school shooting.
According to Canadian police, a suspected attacker was also found dead from what appeared to be a self‑inflicted injury, police reported, adding that authorities do not believe there were any other suspects or an ongoing threat to the public.