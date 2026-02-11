News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

YouTube introduces AI playlist generator for Premium users

YouTube recently started limiting free users from viewing song lyrics free users from viewing song lyrics on the YouTube Music app

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
YouTube introduces AI playlist generator for Premium users

In a significant update, YouTube has launched the latest AI-centric playlist-generation feature, enabling Premium users on Android and iOS to use text prompts to generate playlists.

How to access it?

Firstly, users are required to launch Library tab.

Now, click on the "New" button and choose the "AI playlist" option to get started. Users can put voice and text to enter the prompt to build a playlist.

The Alphabet-owned YouTube has long been working to create playlists.

In July 2024, the platform was experimenting a feature to allow users customise radio stations using prompts of their choice across the US.

Several other competitors such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Deezer have also launched AI-centric playlist or radio creation features.

YouTube has been trying to captivate users with its Premium plans.

Earlier this week, YouTube started limiting free users from viewing song lyrics free users from viewing song lyrics on the YouTube Music app.

Though the restriction feature was only a test running "with a small percentage of ad-supported users" and the song-lyrics are accessible to a wider population.

