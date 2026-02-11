Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni arrive at NYC court ahead of big legal fight  

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni made their first appearance at the New York City courthouse ahead of the massive legal showdown of the year.
The It Ends with Us co-stars, who have been involved in a messy legal battle since December 2024, were photographed arriving at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Wednesday, February 11, to begin their upcoming trial officially.
Blake, who accused Justin of harassing her on the set of their film It Ends with Us in 2024, was all suited up as she donned an olive-green double-breasted blazer with matching pants.
She completed her look by wearing a pink and white button-up, a striped green cardigan and boots.
The 42-year-old American actor and director sported a green coat with a pink scarf.
For the pre-trial conference, Blake Lively stepped out without her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni was accompanied by his wife, Emily Baldoni.
During the proceeding, Judge Sarah L. Cave heard for the first time since the legal battle began.
For those unaware, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively will resolve the lawsuits they filed in the past year, after working together on a film.