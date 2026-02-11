News
  By Fatima Hassan
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's romantic Paris date turns into Paparazzi chaos

  • By Fatima Hassan
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s romantic Paris date has taken a wild turn after paparazzi hounded the couple.

As reported by Unilad, the Levitating crooner and her fiancé were seen visibly upset after they encountered several media persons for breaching privacy publicly.

The two enjoyed a meal at Le Voltaire in Paris, France, recently but their evening was ruined as they left the establishment when paparazzi ignored their requests to be left alone.

In a viral footage, Callum is seen leaving the restaurant on his own and is heard saying to the numerous photographers outside, "Guys, guys, guys, we live around the corner. What are you doing?"

"You have to leave us alone. Please. You're telling everyone where we live. It's not okay," the Eternity actor lashed out.

While, Lipa said, "No, no, no. We're not doing this."

However, the several media persons declined their request despite showing the rage, forcing them to leave the spot.

As the video clip went viral on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to criticize the media persons for harassing the two, with one commenting, "This has to be exhausting omg."

"This is so disrespectful… When she's working, she always poses for you, but she wasn't working; she was having a moment with her fiancé and they asked you to step away more than once," another said.

While a third chimed in, "You kept yelling at her… This video is really uncomfortable."

For those unaware, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner quietly got engaged in December 2024, after dating each other for a year. 

