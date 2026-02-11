TikTok enables precise GPS data collection across US with Local Feed

TikTok has quietly expanded the “Local Feed” across the US that shows content related to news, travel, shopping, events, and dining near the user’s current location.
The updates come on the heels of a change in TikTok’s terms of service under the new US joint venture that claimed that the app would start gathering precise location information from the users engaged with the app.
With this update, users will be able to easily control whether or not precise location sharing is on, and the default will be set to “off,” making it an opt-in experience.
Local feed is meant to assist users in staying connected to their local community, and its posts are displayed to people based on their location, the content’s topic, and when the content was posted.
The latest feature also links into TikTok’s push to captivate small businesses to its app as advertisers too instead of only content producers.
As per the Byte-Dance owned company, nearly 7.5 million businesses are currently using the platform to attract customers worldwide,supporting over 29 million employees.
TikTok now sees that the Local Feed will help to generate real-world traffic and bring maximum sales for these brick-and-mortar stores in the country.
The first time users access the Local Feed, they’ll be prompted to enable the app to use their location data.
On iOS, for example, the pop-up request will let users select whether they want to allow the activity once or while using the app or not.
Previously, the Local Feed was launched in December 2025 to select European countries, including the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany.