News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files

Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor's ex wife finds new strategy amid Andrew-Epstein files drama

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files
Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files 

Sarah Ferguson has been planning a strategy to cope with the harsh media scrutiny after being mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's files.  

The former Duchess of York was linked in one of the distressing emails sent by the late sex offender during his controversial stay on one of his deadliest islands, according to the United States of America’s Justice Department. 

Now, insiders close to Fergie revealed that she has been planning to distance herself from her former husband, after she was publicly snubbed. 

The 66-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates, told the source, "When I come back, I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew."

"I need to get back to work. I need money," the source said.

The future for Ms Ferguson appears to see her distancing herself from Andrew, despite having lived together at Royal Lodge for nearly two decades. 

This update seemingly proved that she will not join Andrew at his new home on the Sandringham Estate, and she is looking to remain "in the Windsor area," where she is hoping to buy or rent her own home.

As of now, Sarah Ferguson has not revealed whether she will distance herself from her former partner.  

King Charles appears in public shortly after UK lawyer updates on Andrew probe
King Charles appears in public shortly after UK lawyer updates on Andrew probe
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend condolences after Canada’s school attack
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend condolences after Canada’s school attack
King Charles reacts to deadly Canada school shooting in emotional note
King Charles reacts to deadly Canada school shooting in emotional note
Andrew police probe begins: UK lawyers refuse to give ‘step-by-step’ updates
Andrew police probe begins: UK lawyers refuse to give ‘step-by-step’ updates
Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause
Prince William marks final day in Saudi Arabia highlighting key cause
Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye
Queen Camilla marks special milestone alone as King Charles avoids public eye
King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
Sarah Ferguson plots new plan after King Charles’ move on Andrew probe
Sarah Ferguson plots new plan after King Charles’ move on Andrew probe
Prince William enjoys Saudi Arabia's eSports scene after Epstein question
Prince William enjoys Saudi Arabia's eSports scene after Epstein question
Prince William explores Saudi Arabia's energy future on day two of his visit
Prince William explores Saudi Arabia's energy future on day two of his visit
Princess Eugenie seen for the first time after King Charles publicly supports Andrew probe
Princess Eugenie seen for the first time after King Charles publicly supports Andrew probe
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew
Prince Harry shares positive update after King's explosive announcement for Andrew

Popular News

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn extend support for Rajpal Yadav: Report
30 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files

Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files
an hour ago
TikTok enables precise GPS data collection across US with Local Feed

TikTok enables precise GPS data collection across US with Local Feed
2 hours ago