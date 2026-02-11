Sarah Ferguson takes bold decision for Andrew after linked in Epstein files 

Sarah Ferguson has been planning a strategy to cope with the harsh media scrutiny after being mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's files.
The former Duchess of York was linked in one of the distressing emails sent by the late sex offender during his controversial stay on one of his deadliest islands, according to the United States of America’s Justice Department.
Now, insiders close to Fergie revealed that she has been planning to distance herself from her former husband, after she was publicly snubbed.
The 66-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates, told the source, "When I come back, I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew."
"I need to get back to work. I need money," the source said.
The future for Ms Ferguson appears to see her distancing herself from Andrew, despite having lived together at Royal Lodge for nearly two decades.
This update seemingly proved that she will not join Andrew at his new home on the Sandringham Estate, and she is looking to remain "in the Windsor area," where she is hoping to buy or rent her own home.
As of now, Sarah Ferguson has not revealed whether she will distance herself from her former partner.