Zayn Malik hints at regret in cryptic statement about his ex-flame Gigi Hadid 

Zayn Malik has confessed to his past high-profile relationship with her former girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
In a recent interview with the Call Me Daddy podcast, the former One Direction member has set the record straight, addressing his statement and clarifying how he really felt about the mother of his son and long-time ex-girlfriend.
"I will always love her. I don’t know if I was ever in love with her," he told the host, making a clear distinction between "love" and "in love."
He goes on to explain that he has endless respect for Hadid.
However, during their relationship, he doesn't feel that he was ever in love, whatever that means to him.
During The Zach Sang Show, Zayn had revealed that he had never been in love.
It is another kind of love, more akin to familial love rather than the passionate love he seems to be referencing.
"I have so much respect for this woman, and I do love her crazy amount. But I don’t think I was in love with her at that point; otherwise, I would have been a better version of myself," Zayn added.
It is pertinent to note that Zayn Malik co-parents his only daughter, Khai Malik, with the supermodel, Gigi Hadid.
The former couple, who were in a brief relationship from 2015 to 2021, announced the birth of their child in 2020.