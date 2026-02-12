Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?

Kim Jong Un has chosen his 13-year-old daughter as North Korea's future leader.
South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday, February 12 that Kim is taking steps to continue his family's rule into a fourth generation.
In a private briefing, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) explained that their conclusion was based on various factors, including the North Korean leader's teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae appearing more frequently and prominently at official events.
This comes as North Korea prepares for its largest political meeting, which is held once every five years where Kim is expected to present his key plans for the next five years.
NIS plans to watch closely to see if Kim's daughter will make a public appearance with him at the event.
South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun, after attending the briefing by the NIS said in a statement noting, “In the past, (NIS) described Kim Ju Ae as being in the midst of 'successor training.' What was notable today is that they used the term 'successor-designate stage', a shift that's quite significant,” as per Independent.
A notable fact is that Kim's daughter's identity has been largely secret with North Korea never publicly mentioned or revealed her name, only calling her his "respected or "most beloved" child.
The name Kim Ju Ae comes from former NBA playerDennis Rodman's personal account.
While her exact age is also not officially confirmed, South Korean officials estimate that she was born in 2013.