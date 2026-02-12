News
Vincent Chan, ex-nursery worker jailed 18 years for horrific child sex offences

A former nursery worker, Vincent Chan who committed sexual abuse against young children was sentenced to 18 years in prison by Wood Green Crown Court with another eight years on extended licence on Thursday, February 12.

Chan committed multiple serious sexual crimes which the court described as "wicked."

These included sexually abusing children under his care by physically assaulting them and taking sexual photos, some of which he altered or created using software.

He also took explicit images of himself in a classroom, secretly installed cameras to spy on women while they were undressing or using the toilet and sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep.

The judge, John Dodd KC said Chan acted in a deeply abnormal way and perverted sexual crimes against people who trusted him.

Referring to his victims, he told Chan, who pleaded guilty to 56 charges, “They were defenceless.. There are so many of them: from the children involved to their parents; those who worked alongside you and those who were close to you.”

In a statement Det Supt Lewis Basford, the senior investigating officer, said, "Chan’s crimes are horrific, but we will not let his name overshadow today."

He added, “I want to thank every victim and family who engaged with us during this traumatic process. Their trust enabled us to secure further charges and today’s significant sentence."

Over many year, Chan secretly filmed and sexually abused children while working at a school and later at a nursery including a now-closed Bright Horizons branch.

