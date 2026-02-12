Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis posts sweet photos for her 57th birthday

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, celebrated her 57th birthday by sharing a series of sweet and personal photos.
The Friends alum, who rang in her 57th birthday on Wednesday, February 11, received a touching tribute from her beau in a sweet Instagram post.
In a pair of sweet photos, the hypnotherapist and wellness guru captured the couple laughing arm-in-arm on a boat and sharing a kiss in a tender moment.
“HBD MY,” the caption read.
Notably, this sweet birthday wish came after Curtis recently opened up about his relationship with the Emmy winner during a January 26 appearance on the Today show.
He explained that friends introduced them to one another. “
We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” Curtis, 50, said, also adding that they’ve been together for “almost close to a year.”
Notably, in July 2025 they sparked the romance buzz for the first time when they were spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, alongside friends like Jason Bateman and Amy Schumer.
Aniston made the relationship "Instagram official" on November 2 by posting a birthday tribute to Curtis.
At the time, Aniston posted a photo of her and Curtis for his birthday. “Happy birthday my love Cherished,” the caption read.