Jennifer Aniston’s beau Jim Curtis posts sweet photos for her 57th birthday

The 'Friends' alum celebrated her 57th birthday on Wednesday, February 11

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, celebrated her 57th birthday by sharing a series of sweet and personal photos.

The Friends alum, who rang in her 57th birthday on Wednesday, February 11, received a touching tribute from her beau in a sweet Instagram post.

In a pair of sweet photos, the hypnotherapist and wellness guru captured the couple laughing arm-in-arm on a boat and sharing a kiss in a tender moment.

“HBD MY,” the caption read.

Notably, this sweet birthday wish came after Curtis recently opened up about his relationship with the Emmy winner during a January 26 appearance on the Today show.

He explained that friends introduced them to one another. “

We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” Curtis, 50, said, also adding that they’ve been together for “almost close to a year.”

Notably, in July 2025 they sparked the romance buzz for the first time when they were spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, alongside friends like Jason Bateman and Amy Schumer.

Aniston made the relationship "Instagram official" on November 2 by posting a birthday tribute to Curtis.

At the time, Aniston posted a photo of her and Curtis for his birthday. “Happy birthday my love Cherished,” the caption read.

