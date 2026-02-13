News
D4vd's family challenges grand jury subpoenas in Celeste Rivas' death probe

In a major development linked to Celeste Rivas' death investigation, prosecutors have summoned D4vd's family as witnesses.

However, it was reported that they're pushing back against the request in a shocking move.

As per the court records, the father, mother and brother of the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, are fighting Los Angeles County grand jury subpoenas, arguing their due process rights are being violated.

The 1st District Court of Appeals in Texas denied all three habeas corpus petitions to overturn a lower court ruling that required the family members, who live in Texas, to honour subpoenas to testify in California.

Moreover, D4vd's family - father, Dawud; mother, Colleen; and brother, Caleb - could make another appeal and take the matter up for another hearing on February 24, according to the ruling.

The update comes five months after Celeste's body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name in a Hollywood tow yard, and the case has been treated as a murder investigation.

While the body was discovered a day after the teen's 15th birthday, authorities shared that the girl, who was last seen in April 2024, was likely dead for "at least several weeks" before her body was found.

Since the horrifying incident, D4vd has been under the spotlight for his potential hand in the death of the teen, who was speculated to be romantically involved with the Romantic Homicide singer.

While he has been named a person of interest in Celeste's death probe, no arrest or official charges have been pressed against the 20-year-old.

D4vd's whereabouts remain unknown since he left his rental Hollywood residence in September and cancelled his world tour a week after the disturbing incident was reported.

