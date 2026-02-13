Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark 

Ahead of the official 2026 F1 season, drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have shared their dissatisfaction with the new cars and complicated new rules.
During the second day of pre-season running at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday, February 12, Lando Norris was asked to give his thoughts on Max's concerns.
The British driver did not mince his words, as he noted, "If he wants to retire, he can retire."
This remark came after Max criticised the 2026 machinery, which he described as "Formula E on steroids".
However, for Lando, the new regulations are just part of the game, stating, "We get paid a stupid amount of money to drive, so you can't really complain at the end of the day."
Fans of the sport flooded the social media platforms, expressing their disbelief at last year's champion.
"Lando Norris making it easy to dislike him even more," one X user penned.
While another post read, "Difference between someone who loves the sport and wants to see it great and someone who just wants money and fame."
Despite his criticisms, Lando expressed confidence that the Dutch driver's competitive spirit would remain undiminished regardless of the regulatory environment.
"I don't expect Max is going to go out and not give a s---. He's going to try and win and Max is never going to not try; he's just not going to smile as much maybe," he added.
Notably, the 2026 season will kick off on March 8, with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.