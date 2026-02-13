Sydney Sweeney 'unfazed' by legal mess over lingerie ad after latest move

Sydney Sweeney seemingly remains unbothered by the legal controversy surrounding her lingerie advertisement, after her enjoying a date with her rumoured boyfriend Scooter Braun.
For the unversed, the Euphoria actress is said to be dating the music executive from June 2025.
As reported by Daily Mail, the 28-year-old actress was snapped enjoying a low-key date with her 44-year-old boyfriend in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 12.
The alleged couple were spotted strolling around an outdoor shopping area.
For the daylight date, the The Housemaid actress opted for a dark navy-blue sweatshirt by Ralph Lauren, which she wore with loose-fitting denim jeans.
She completed her look with mini earrings and a pair of fashionable black sunglasses.
Her rumoured beau, on the other hand, sported a long white sleeved shirt which he paired with dark denim jeans and black loafers.
Their outing comes weeks after the Eden actress caught herself in legal trouble for her new lingerie brand SYRN.
In the last week of January 2025, the Anyone But You climbed the famous Hollywood Sign to promote her lingerie line without permission.
On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney is set to return in Euphoria Season 3 as Cassie Howard, which is expected release on April 12, 2026.