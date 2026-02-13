Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Cardi B turned emotional during the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour as she delivered a heartfelt message to her fans.
On February 11, the WAP singer shared a heartfelt message on the first day of her Little Miss Drama Tour at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.
In a Tik Tok video, Cardi B said, “I do not want to get emotional,” adding, "I just want to tell you, don’t let nobody take your happiness away from you," before performing Girls Like You, her song with Maroon 5.
Notably, the Please Me singer made the remarks amid rumors that she and boyfriend Stefon Diggs may have parted their ways.
On Monday, February. 9, just a day after the Super Bowl, fans noticed the pair had hit the unfollow button on Instagram following Diggs’ loss.
Cardi B also reportedly left the stadium after the halftime show, where she spotted Las Casita during Bad Bunny's performance, as she posted an Instagram Stories clip of herself singing inside a car while the game was continued.
She later made an appearance at a Raising Cane’s bash that same evening.
Before the Super Bowl, Cardi was asked by ESPN at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party if she had a message for Diggs, she simply replied, "Good luck.”
Notably, Diggs and Cardi B, who welcomed a baby boy last November, made their first official public appearance in May 2025.
Later, Cardi confirmed their relationship when she shared a photo of them on Instagram the following month.