News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

The 'WAP' singer shared a heartfelt message on the first day of her Little Miss Drama Tour at the Acrisure Arena

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours
Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Cardi B turned emotional during the opening night of her Little Miss Drama Tour as she delivered a heartfelt message to her fans.

On February 11, the WAP singer shared a heartfelt message on the first day of her Little Miss Drama Tour at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

In a Tik Tok video, Cardi B said, “I do not want to get emotional,” adding, "I just want to tell you, don’t let nobody take your happiness away from you," before performing Girls Like You, her song with Maroon 5.

Notably, the Please Me singer made the remarks amid rumors that she and boyfriend Stefon Diggs may have parted their ways.

On Monday, February. 9, just a day after the Super Bowl, fans noticed the pair had hit the unfollow button on Instagram following Diggs’ loss.

Cardi B also reportedly left the stadium after the halftime show, where she spotted Las Casita during Bad Bunny's performance, as she posted an Instagram Stories clip of herself singing inside a car while the game was continued.

She later made an appearance at a Raising Cane’s bash that same evening.

Before the Super Bowl, Cardi was asked by ESPN at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party if she had a message for Diggs, she simply replied, "Good luck.”

Notably, Diggs and Cardi B, who welcomed a baby boy last November, made their first official public appearance in May 2025.

Later, Cardi confirmed their relationship when she shared a photo of them on Instagram the following month.

'Stranger Things: The First Shadow': Netflix shares exciting update
'Stranger Things: The First Shadow': Netflix shares exciting update
Sydney Sweeney 'unfazed' by legal mess over lingerie ad after latest move
Sydney Sweeney 'unfazed' by legal mess over lingerie ad after latest move
D4vd's family challenges grand jury subpoenas in Celeste Rivas' death probe
D4vd's family challenges grand jury subpoenas in Celeste Rivas' death probe
Kim Kardashian romance talks with Lewis Hamilton met with stern F1 star warning
Kim Kardashian romance talks with Lewis Hamilton met with stern F1 star warning
'Spider-Noir' teaser trailer: Nicolas Cage battles existential crisis amid chaos
'Spider-Noir' teaser trailer: Nicolas Cage battles existential crisis amid chaos
Hilary Duff confirms highly-anticipated world tour after two decades
Hilary Duff confirms highly-anticipated world tour after two decades
No NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding? Donna Kelce teases details
No NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding? Donna Kelce teases details
Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession
Zayn Malik reveals key rules on dating around Khai amid Gigi Hadid confession
'Love Is Blind' season 10: Release schedule, cast, more
'Love Is Blind' season 10: Release schedule, cast, more
Why Cardi B's Super Bowl halftime show cameo sparked prediction markets dispute?
Why Cardi B's Super Bowl halftime show cameo sparked prediction markets dispute?
'Rehab Addict' cancelled after Nicole Curtis' N-word controversy
'Rehab Addict' cancelled after Nicole Curtis' N-word controversy
Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox honor Jennifer Aniston with heartfelt birthday wishes
Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox honor Jennifer Aniston with heartfelt birthday wishes

Popular News

Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark

Lando Norris sparks backlash after Max Verstappen's 'retire' remark

52 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian romance talks with Lewis Hamilton met with stern F1 star warning

Kim Kardashian romance talks with Lewis Hamilton met with stern F1 star warning
11 hours ago
Hilary Duff confirms highly-anticipated world tour after two decades

Hilary Duff confirms highly-anticipated world tour after two decades
12 hours ago