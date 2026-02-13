News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

'Stranger Things: The First Shadow': Netflix shares exciting update

'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' serves as a prequel to the events of main series

Netflix recently updated fans with exciting news which is linked with Stranger Things.

The giant streaming platform is finally releasing a recorded version of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the franchise's live stage show, according to Collider.

Netflix is expected to film the show this week with its original Broadway cast.

This recorded version is said to be focusing on the back story of key villain Vecna aka Henry Creel.

A prequel to the main Stranger Things TV series (2016 to 2020), is set during the teenage years of Creel, played by Jamie Campbell Bower in the original series.

The highly anticipated filmed version shows the growth of his psychokinetic powers and finally reveals their true origin.

Apart from young Creel, it will also explore young Joyce, and Hopper, running on Broadway and in the West End with a recorded version coming to Netflix.

Originally launched in London in 2023, The First Shadow was written by series writer Kate Trefrey, who worked on the plot with Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

The upcoming show will also feature the character of Dr. Martin "Papa" Brenner.

The release date for the Stranger Things: The First Shadow has not been announced yet.

