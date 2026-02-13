News
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal

Tarique Rahman, son of the late Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is set to become Bangladesh's new prime minister

  • By Hania Jamil
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has claimed victory in the country's first election since the 2024 Gen Z-led uprising, which overthrew former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On Friday, February 13, the party said on X that it had secured enough seats in Parliament to govern on its own, positioning itself to reshape Bangladesh's political landscape.

While final results have not been shared by the Election Commission, several local media outlets have reported the party's win.

BNP is led by Tarique Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in self-exile in London. He is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The vote was held Thursday amid tight security and rising political violence. It was the first election since a student-led protest in July 2024 led to the ouster of previous Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, exiled in India.

For the last 15 years, the BNP has remained weak in opposition, boycotting several elections and accusing Hasina's government of systematic vote rigging and political repression. 

Rahman himself spent 17 years in self-imposed exile after Hasina's Awami League government pursued multiple corruption and criminal cases against him. He has denied the charges, saying they were politically motivated.

Those cases were dropped after Hasina's government collapsed, paving the way for his return to Bangladesh.

São Paulo passes law honouring dog who stayed by owner's grave for decade
São Paulo passes law honouring dog who stayed by owner's grave for decade
Aberdeen basks in sun for first time in 21 days
Aberdeen basks in sun for first time in 21 days
Bangladesh election 2026: Ballot counting begins nationwide
Bangladesh election 2026: Ballot counting begins nationwide
Vincent Chan, ex-nursery worker jailed 18 years for horrific child sex offences
Vincent Chan, ex-nursery worker jailed 18 years for horrific child sex offences
Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?
Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?
River Nile boat disaster in Sudan kills at least 21
River Nile boat disaster in Sudan kills at least 21
Melania threatens Mar a Lago members with ban for breaching Barron’s privacy
Melania threatens Mar a Lago members with ban for breaching Barron’s privacy
Gisèle Pelicot reveals her strength in historic rape fight against husband
Gisèle Pelicot reveals her strength in historic rape fight against husband
Russia plans to block WhatsApp to force users to switch to state‑run MAX app
Russia plans to block WhatsApp to force users to switch to state‑run MAX app
Tumbler Ridge school shooting: Police identify 18-year-old local as suspect
Tumbler Ridge school shooting: Police identify 18-year-old local as suspect
Thailand school shooting: Gunman detained after injuring teacher, girl
Thailand school shooting: Gunman detained after injuring teacher, girl
FAA reopens El Paso airspace after abrupt closure and 10-day shutdown notice
FAA reopens El Paso airspace after abrupt closure and 10-day shutdown notice

Popular News

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours
5 hours ago
Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’

Ananya Panday gives unfiltered reviews about Shanaya Kapoor’s new film: ‘Squealed 27 times’
49 minutes ago
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal

Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
2 hours ago