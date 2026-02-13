News
  By Hania Jamil
Norway ex-PM accused of corruption amid disturbing Epstein links

Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland has denied corruption charges and is willing to cooperate

Norway's former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland has been charged with "aggravated corruption" after a police investigation into his alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, February 12, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported that Økokrim, Norway's investigative agency for economic and environmental crime, revealed that Jagland will be questioned as part of its ongoing investigation.

Emails released by the US Justice Department allegedly show Jagland planned solo and family visits to Epstein's homes in Paris, New York and Palm Beach after the billionaire was convicted of a child sex offence.

Last week, Økokrim said Jagland was under investigation "on suspicion of aggravated corruption" based on information in the latest batch of Epstein documents.

Investigators said they were looking into "whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position."

Jagland, who was prime minister from 1996 to 1997, as well as served as a foreign minister and secretary-general of the Council of Europe, has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Earlier Thursday, Jagland's lawyer said that searches carried out at the former prime minister's "home and leisure properties" are "a normal part of an investigation of this type".

"As an automatic consequence of the search, Jagland now has formal status as a suspect," his lawyer Anders Brosveet said in a statement.

The newly released Epstein files also revealed extensive links between Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Epstein, years after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from a minor.

Last week Norway's royal house said Mette-Marit strongly disavows Epstein's abuse and criminal acts" and expresses regrets on "not having understood early enough what kind of person he was".

The controversy has sparked an open public discussion in Norway about whether Mette-Marit should become queen, experts say.

