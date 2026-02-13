News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

AirAsia sued by Malaysian artist for using artwork without consent

An artist based in Malaysia has sued budget airline AirAsia and its parent company

  • By Fatima Nadeem
AirAsia sued by Malaysian artist for using artwork without consent
AirAsia sued by Malaysian artist for using artwork without consent 

A Malaysian artist has filed a lawsuit against Air Asia and its parent company, Capital A Berhad for using his artwork without consent.

Ernest Zacharevic, a Lithuanian-born artist who is well known for creating roadside murals in Penang said that his 2012 artwork was copied and used on AirAsia aircraft without his permission.

As per BBC, he claimed that aircraft's livery was taken down after he publicly objected to its use.

Zacharevic, who became aware about this in October 2024, said his work had been "unlawfully reproduced" on AirAsia's aircraft without his knowledge or consent. It felt a little offensive."

He shared a photo of the plane on social media and after that he had discussions with the company but they were unable to reach an agreement.

Zacharevic alleged that AirAsia had previously used his artwork in its campaigns and on a food delivery bag without proper permission.

"The artwork in question is a distinct artistic creation. It is not a natural or generic feature, but the result of many years of professional training, skill and labour," an artist added.

One of Zacharevic's most famous artwork is Kids on Bicycle, a street mural he created in 2012 for a local festival.

Norway ex-PM accused of corruption amid disturbing Epstein links
Norway ex-PM accused of corruption amid disturbing Epstein links
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
São Paulo passes law honouring dog who stayed by owner's grave for decade
São Paulo passes law honouring dog who stayed by owner's grave for decade
Aberdeen basks in sun for first time in 21 days
Aberdeen basks in sun for first time in 21 days
Bangladesh election 2026: Ballot counting begins nationwide
Bangladesh election 2026: Ballot counting begins nationwide
Vincent Chan, ex-nursery worker jailed 18 years for horrific child sex offences
Vincent Chan, ex-nursery worker jailed 18 years for horrific child sex offences
Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?
Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter named Korea's future leader?
River Nile boat disaster in Sudan kills at least 21
River Nile boat disaster in Sudan kills at least 21
Melania threatens Mar a Lago members with ban for breaching Barron’s privacy
Melania threatens Mar a Lago members with ban for breaching Barron’s privacy
Gisèle Pelicot reveals her strength in historic rape fight against husband
Gisèle Pelicot reveals her strength in historic rape fight against husband
Russia plans to block WhatsApp to force users to switch to state‑run MAX app
Russia plans to block WhatsApp to force users to switch to state‑run MAX app
Tumbler Ridge school shooting: Police identify 18-year-old local as suspect
Tumbler Ridge school shooting: Police identify 18-year-old local as suspect

Popular News

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS
16 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch

Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch
3 hours ago
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

5 hours ago