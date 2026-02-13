AirAsia sued by Malaysian artist for using artwork without consent 

A Malaysian artist has filed a lawsuit against Air Asia and its parent company, Capital A Berhad for using his artwork without consent.
Ernest Zacharevic, a Lithuanian-born artist who is well known for creating roadside murals in Penang said that his 2012 artwork was copied and used on AirAsia aircraft without his permission.
As per BBC, he claimed that aircraft's livery was taken down after he publicly objected to its use.
Zacharevic, who became aware about this in October 2024, said his work had been "unlawfully reproduced" on AirAsia's aircraft without his knowledge or consent. It felt a little offensive."
He shared a photo of the plane on social media and after that he had discussions with the company but they were unable to reach an agreement.
Zacharevic alleged that AirAsia had previously used his artwork in its campaigns and on a food delivery bag without proper permission.
"The artwork in question is a distinct artistic creation. It is not a natural or generic feature, but the result of many years of professional training, skill and labour," an artist added.
One of Zacharevic's most famous artwork is Kids on Bicycle, a street mural he created in 2012 for a local festival.