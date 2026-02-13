SkyLand Ranch fire destroys two barns early morning

A devastating early morning fire at SkyLand Ranch in Sevierville destroyed at least two large barns on Friday, February 13.
The blaze was reported around 2:21 am local time, when drivers spotted a glow on the ridge.
By the time firefighters arrived, both barns were fully engulfed in flames.
Sevierville Police were the first to arrive and helped evacuate animals from the barns.
Firefighters from several nearby departments including Pigeon Forge, Waldens Creek, Seymour, Gatlinburg and Northview fire departments helped response to the fire.
As per multiple reports, fortunately no one was injured in the fire and all the horse are believed to have escaped safely.
Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson said that the higher elevation of the barns made it difficult for crews to get enough water to fight the fire.
Skyland Ranch posted an update on social media that all their animals were safe adding that, "Thank you to all the Sevierville and Sevier County Fire Departments and Sheriff Department for their swift response and help this morning."
Moreover, SkyLand Ranch is a large 100-acre theme park that include rides like a mountain coaster and attractions like a petting zoo.