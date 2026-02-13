Nancy Guthrie disappearance update: FBI releases suspect description 

The FBI has shared the first physical description of the man suspected of kidnapping Nancy Guthrie, mother of news anchor Savannah Guthrie.
Nancy went missing two weeks ago from her home in Tucson, Arizona and authorities believe she was taken against her will in the middle of the night.
The FBI reviewed footage from a doorbell camera at Nany's home which was released earlier this week.
As per BBC, authorities believed hat the kidnapper is a man between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall with an average build.
FBI, after conducting a forensic analysis was able to identify specific details about the suspect.
They noted that the man in the video was carrying a 25-litre Ozark Hail backpack.
Additionally, a pair of black gloves has been discovered during the ongoing search for her.
Nancy was last seen on the evening of Saturday, January 31 when family members dropped her home.
Reports previously revealed that Nancy, 84, has some physical health issues but she does not have any problems with memory.
Meanwhile, Nancy's neighbours are showing support for her and her family by putting yellow ribbons and flowers, which are symbols of hope for someone who is missing to return safely.
On the other hand, the reward for any information related to Nancy's disappearance has been increased from $50,000 (£36,700) to $100,000.