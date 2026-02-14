Navy fires USS Mason destroyer commander Lewis for ‘loss of confidence’

The US Navy has relieved the USS Mason (DDG 87) commanding officer, Capt. Chavius G. Lewis.
The US Navy on Friday, February 13, announced that Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, Rear Admiral Alexis T. Walker, has fired the destroyer commander “due to loss of confidence in Lewis’ ability to command.”
The press release read, “Mason is currently assigned to the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations, participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). The relief does not impact the ship’s mission or schedule.”
“Lewis, who assumed command of Mason on Nov. 14, 2024, has been temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast,” it added.
As per the release, Capt. Kevin Hoffman will succeed Lewis and serve as Mason’s commanding officer.
The Navy officials have not revealed any further details behind the recent shake-up at a time when the US is actively taking part in sea strikes.
Before Lewis took command, the USS Marson, during 2023 and 2024, took part in significant operations in the Middle East and responded to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels’ attack. The destroyer is also known for shooting down multiple drone attacks from the Houthis and striking their targets with cruise missiles, Stripes reported.
The USS Mason is currently taking part in a Composite Training Unit Exercise in the northern Atlantic Ocean ahead of another possible deployment.
The Navy officials have assured that Lewis’ sacking would not impact the “ships’ mission or schedule.”