Nancy Guthrie case: Unknown DNA found at Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s home

DNA evidence belonging to somebody not “in close contact” with Nancy Guthrie has been recovered from her Arizona home.
According to New York Post, in a potentially major breakthrough in the search for the missing 84-year-old and her suspected abductor police has found an unknown DNA from Guthrie’s residence.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department revealed in a Friday night update that the unidentified DNA, which was found somewhere at Guthrie’s Tucson property, was sent to a lab for analysis.
“DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property,” the sheriff’s department said in an update. “Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to.”
Authorities also confirmed several gloves have been found in the search for Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1 after failing to show up for church.
The discoveries could prove crucial in the investigation as Guthrie’s suspected abductor was caught outside her home on Nest camera wearing black gloves.
The alleged kidnapper has been described by the FBI as a male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build. He was last seen wearing a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack in the original doorbell footage.