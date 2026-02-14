Valentine’s Day 2026: Florists gear up for busiest day of the year 

Business is blooming for many area florists as Valentine's Day brings an increase in flower sales.
Florists have been hard at work preparing, delivering and arranging flowers for the holiday.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, florists across the country will stock 250 million roses for Valentine's Day.
Many florists put in these orders months in advance to prepare for the busy season.
Palace of Flowers owner Karen Orlicki said, "Business has been rather hectic. It starts, I start, the day after Christmas getting ready for red roses."
Orlicki says this is her 42nd Valentine's Day in South Bend, and she says the day the holiday falls on does make a difference.
"Ideally on a Friday is the best time to have Valentine's Day, just because people normally get paid, they got a little bit more maybe in their paycheck. They'll say, 'Oh, I got to go buy my sweetheart some roses and carnations.' Worst day is probably a Sunday."
Roses are the resounding favorite each year.
Powell the Florist owner Greg Powell said, "Well, anything with hearts and flowers, but roses, of course are the most popular. But you can always plan on a Valentine's Day being good because everybody has a sweetheart. Some have two or three."
The secret to long lasting flowers after the holiday, changing the water daily, cutting the stems and keeping it in a cool place.