News
  • By Web Desk
Uncategorized

Valentine’s Day 2026: Florists gear up for busiest day of the year

Florists reveal the best and worst days of the week for Valentine’s Day

  • By Web Desk
Valentine’s Day 2026: Florists gear up for busiest day of the year
Valentine’s Day 2026: Florists gear up for busiest day of the year 

Business is blooming for many area florists as Valentine's Day brings an increase in flower sales.

Florists have been hard at work preparing, delivering and arranging flowers for the holiday.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, florists across the country will stock 250 million roses for Valentine's Day.

Many florists put in these orders months in advance to prepare for the busy season.

Palace of Flowers owner Karen Orlicki said, "Business has been rather hectic. It starts, I start, the day after Christmas getting ready for red roses."

Orlicki says this is her 42nd Valentine's Day in South Bend, and she says the day the holiday falls on does make a difference.

"Ideally on a Friday is the best time to have Valentine's Day, just because people normally get paid, they got a little bit more maybe in their paycheck. They'll say, 'Oh, I got to go buy my sweetheart some roses and carnations.' Worst day is probably a Sunday."

Roses are the resounding favorite each year.

Powell the Florist owner Greg Powell said, "Well, anything with hearts and flowers, but roses, of course are the most popular. But you can always plan on a Valentine's Day being good because everybody has a sweetheart. Some have two or three."

The secret to long lasting flowers after the holiday, changing the water daily, cutting the stems and keeping it in a cool place.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court

Popular News

Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’

Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’
47 minutes ago
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat exchange praise ahead of ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ release
2 hours ago
Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis

Queen Camilla welcomes 'special visitor' at Clarence House amid Royal crisis
3 hours ago