What do heart emojis really mean on Valentine's Day?

Valentines's Day is being celebrated across the world with people giving flowers, exchanging gifts, sending wishes and sharing messages filled with heart emojis to their loved ones.
We often send heart emojis simply because we like them but many don't realize that each one carries different hidden meaning.
The type of heart emoji someone sends can sometimes give you a clue about what they really wants to say.
MailUK revealed the hidden meanings behind all 35 heart emojis just in time for the occasion.
Red Heart emoji
Starting with the most popular red heart emoji which is widely seen as a universal symbol of deep love and strong intimate connection.
However, you may have noticed that there are two type of hearts available in the emoji keyboard and they also have separate names and meaning.
The lighter one is known as classic Red Heart while the darker one called Heart Suit.
The classic Red Heart represents deep feelings and intimate relationships while the Heart Suit suggests that opportunities should be embraced and risk should be taken.
Other heart emojis meaning
Heart with arrow - Cupid's arrow hit you – you're hopelessly in love
Smiling face with heart eyes - overwhelming feelings of happiness and a strong connection
Beating heart - a baby is on the way
Broken heart - sadness and suffering
Two hearts - an expression of affection for someone or friendships among girls
Sparkling heart - someone is doting on you
Growing heart - feelings are getting deeper
Blue heart - deep feelings of friendship, loyalty and faithfulness
Light blue heart - affection based on companionship and sincere gratitude
Green heart - friendship and solidarity, or jealousy
Yellow heart - friendship without romantic feelings
Purple heart - an expression of glamor or wealth
Heart with ribbon - you have my love
Revolving hearts - someone wants to win your heart
Heart decoration - love, attention and affection
Love hotel - a secret affair
Black heart - dark and twisted sense of humour, or grief and sorrow
Wedding emoji - announcement of the wedding
Orange heart - friends for life
White heart - symbolises the purity and innocence of a relationship or friendship
Brown heart - warmth, security and comfort
Smiling cat with heart eyes - grateful for a friendly service
Smiling face with hearts - appreciation for special moments or heartfelt gestures
Couple with heart - I'm so happy with you
Love letter - an invitation to a date
Anatomical heart - used in connection with a doctor or health
Heart Exclamation - you really like something or someone
Face Blowing a Kiss - used to express tenderness or as a flirtatious signal
Mending heart - coping with grief or loss
Heart on fire -strong love with a lot of passion
Pink heart - usually used for friendship, caring, and compassion, especially by women
Grey heart - a more neutral form of affection, such as respect, sympathy, or support
Heart hands - represents love, gratitude and appreciation
So next time, when you send a heart emoji to someone, make sure to check hidden meaning first!