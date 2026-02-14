News
What do heart emojis really mean on Valentine's Day?

What do heart emojis really mean on Valentine's Day?

Valentines's Day is being celebrated across the world with people giving flowers, exchanging gifts, sending wishes and sharing messages filled with heart emojis to their loved ones.

We often send heart emojis simply because we like them but many don't realize that each one carries different hidden meaning.

The type of heart emoji someone sends can sometimes give you a clue about what they really wants to say.

MailUK revealed the hidden meanings behind all 35 heart emojis just in time for the occasion.

Red Heart emoji

Starting with the most popular red heart emoji which is widely seen as a universal symbol of deep love and strong intimate connection.

However, you may have noticed that there are two type of hearts available in the emoji keyboard and they also have separate names and meaning.

The lighter one is known as classic Red Heart while the darker one called Heart Suit.

The classic Red Heart represents deep feelings and intimate relationships while the Heart Suit suggests that opportunities should be embraced and risk should be taken.

Other heart emojis meaning

Heart with arrow - Cupid's arrow hit you – you're hopelessly in love

Smiling face with heart eyes - overwhelming feelings of happiness and a strong connection

Beating heart - a baby is on the way

Broken heart - sadness and suffering

Two hearts - an expression of affection for someone or friendships among girls

Sparkling heart - someone is doting on you

Growing heart - feelings are getting deeper

Blue heart - deep feelings of friendship, loyalty and faithfulness

Light blue heart - affection based on companionship and sincere gratitude

Green heart - friendship and solidarity, or jealousy

Yellow heart - friendship without romantic feelings

Purple heart - an expression of glamor or wealth

Heart with ribbon - you have my love

Revolving hearts - someone wants to win your heart

Heart decoration - love, attention and affection

Love hotel - a secret affair

Black heart - dark and twisted sense of humour, or grief and sorrow

Wedding emoji - announcement of the wedding

Orange heart - friends for life

White heart - symbolises the purity and innocence of a relationship or friendship

Brown heart - warmth, security and comfort

Smiling cat with heart eyes - grateful for a friendly service

Smiling face with hearts - appreciation for special moments or heartfelt gestures

Couple with heart - I'm so happy with you

Love letter - an invitation to a date

Anatomical heart - used in connection with a doctor or health

Heart Exclamation - you really like something or someone

Face Blowing a Kiss - used to express tenderness or as a flirtatious signal

Mending heart - coping with grief or loss

Heart on fire -strong love with a lot of passion

Pink heart - usually used for friendship, caring, and compassion, especially by women

Grey heart - a more neutral form of affection, such as respect, sympathy, or support

Heart hands - represents love, gratitude and appreciation

So next time, when you send a heart emoji to someone, make sure to check hidden meaning first!

