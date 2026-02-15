News
World

Aliens existence confirmed by Barack Obama in new interview

Barack Obama has opened up about one of the world's most intriguing question

Barack Obama has recently addressed the age-old question of whether aliens exits or not.

For many years, people in the US have been curious about whether aliens exist and about the secretive military site Area 51, which is famous for UFO and alien-related conspiracy theories because of its strict security measures.

In an interview on the Brian Tyler Cohen's No Lie podcast, the former US president stated that aliens "are real" but he has never seen them himself.

He also dismissed conspiracy theories about the Area 51 saying, “There's no underground facility, unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

When asked what he most wanted to know as president, Obama replied with a laugh, “Where are the aliens?”

Obama's remarks about Area 51 and aliens were made a few months after Dan Farah, director of The Age of Disclosure claimed that the government is hiding evidence of alien life suggested that the US President Donald Trump might soon confirm that extraterrestrial life exists.

However, Trump has not officially confirmed whether aliens exist so far, he speculated about the possibility of extraterrestrial life in several interviews.

