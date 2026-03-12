News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Iran target Gulf ships in Strait of Hormuz as US-Israel strikes escalate

Foreign oil tankers ablaze in Iraq's territorial waters, Iran claims responsibility

  • By Bushra Saleem
Iran target Gulf ships in Strait of Hormuz as US-Israel strikes escalate
Iran target Gulf ships in Strait of Hormuz as US-Israel strikes escalate 

Iranian explosive-laden boats appear to have attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them ablaze and killing one crew member, after projectiles struck three vessels in Gulf waters.

‎According to Al Jazeera, the ships targeted in late-night ⁠attacks on Wednesday in the Gulf near Iraq were the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Zefyros, which had loaded fuel cargoes in Iraq, two Iraqi port officials told the Reuters news agency.

‎“We recovered the body of a foreign crew member from the water,” one port security official said, as Iraqi rescue teams continued searching for other missing seafarers. 

It was not immediately clear which ship the person was linked to.

‎One Iraqi port security source said Zefyros is flagged ‌in Malta and provided Reuters with a list of crew names.

‎Citing two unnamed sources, the outlet also reported on Wednesday that Iran ‌has deployed about a dozen mines in the strait. 

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said US forces had struck 28 Iranian mine-laying vessels, amid warnings by Trump of severe repercussions should Iran lay mines in the key waterway for global shipping.

IEA announces historic 400 million barrel oil release amid Iran war
IEA announces historic 400 million barrel oil release amid Iran war
Abandoned pets become 'hidden victims' as expats flee Dubai amid Iran-US war
Abandoned pets become 'hidden victims' as expats flee Dubai amid Iran-US war
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: ‘Practically nothing left to target’
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: ‘Practically nothing left to target’
Pentagon’s $93 billion spending spree: $9M on Lobsters and Crab under Pete Hegseth
Pentagon’s $93 billion spending spree: $9M on Lobsters and Crab under Pete Hegseth
Candace Owens claims ‘Donald Trump has betrayed America’ over Iran war
Candace Owens claims ‘Donald Trump has betrayed America’ over Iran war
How North Korea’s new destroyer missile test impacts the US-Iran-Israel war
How North Korea’s new destroyer missile test impacts the US-Iran-Israel war
Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war
Spain exits Israel: Ambassador terminated over ‘unjustifiable’ war
Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama

Popular News

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

11 hours ago
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

12 hours ago
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
12 hours ago