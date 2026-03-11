News
  By Najam-ul-Saqib
Trump predicts swift end to Iran war: 'Practically nothing left to target'

‘Any time I want it to end, it will end,’ said Trump

President Donald Trump has signaled a swift conclusion to the military campaign against Iran claiming that weeks of intensive strikes have left the country with “practically nothing left to target.”

In an interview with Axios on Wednesday, the President suggested the war which began on February 28, is ahead of schedule.

He noted that the original plan was a six-week engagement but claimed the damage inflicted has already been absolute.

“The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable,” Trump said, adding that the military has “done more damage than we thought possible.”


Despite concerns about regional stability, Trump remained firm on his authority to stop the strikes. “Any time I want it to end, it will end,” he stated, dismissing the need for a prolonged conflict.

He described the mission as retaliation for decades of hostility. “This is payback. They will not get off that easy,” he told reporters.

While the President predicts a near-term finish, Pentagon officials noted that operations continue to ensure Iran cannot threaten global shipping lanes.

