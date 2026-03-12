News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Joe Rogan slams Trump's 'stupid' Iran war decision: 'People feel betrayed' ‎

  • By Bushra Saleem
Joe Rogan has questioned President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran, saying some of Trump's supporters feel "betrayed" by the war.

According to NBC News, speaking about Iran with conservative author and writer Michael Shellenberger in a podcast episode released Tuesday, Rogan said the military operation "seems so insane based on what he ran on."

"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on 'no more wars,' 'end these stupid, senseless wars,' and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it," added Rogan, who hosted Trump on his program two years ago and endorsed him on the eve of the 2024 election.

Shellenberger responded that, on the campaign trail, Trump "said he’s against endless wars."

"They're all endless," Rogan said, pointing to comments Donald Rumsfeld, then the defense secretary, made in 2003, at the start of the Iraq War.

"It could last, you know, six days, six weeks. I doubt six months," Rumsfeld said about the war, which lasted nearly nine years.

Earlier in the episode, Rogan also called the US military action in Iran "nuts" and compared it to an operation in Venezuela this year where US troops captured then-President Nicolás Maduro and took him to New York to face criminal charges.

